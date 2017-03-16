What’s Your Sign? March 17, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This is a good time to reassess important relationships, both personal and professional, to see where problems might exist and how they can be overcome. Keep communication lines open.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s not easy to bring order to a chaotic situation, whether it’s in the workplace or at home. But if anyone can do it, you can. A pleasant surprise awaits you by week’s end.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be careful that you don’t make an upcoming decision solely on the word of those who might have their own reasons for wanting you to act as they suggest. Check things out for yourself.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A personal relationship that seems to be going nowhere could be restarted once you know why it stalled. An honest discussion could result in some surprising revelations.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): That unexpected attack of self-doubt could be a way of warning yourself to go slow before making a career-changing decision. Take more time to do a closer study of the facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A workplace problem needs your attention, now, before it deteriorates to a point beyond repair. A trusted third party could be helpful in closing the gaps that have opened.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A recent family situation could give rise to a new problem. Keep an open mind and avoid making judgments about anyone’s motives until all the facts are in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Rely on your always-sharp intuition to alert you to potential problems with someone’s attempt to explain away the circumstances behind a puzzling incident.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Although you still need to do some snipping of those lingering loose ends from a past project, you can begin moving on to something else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): With your self-confidence levels rising, you should feel quite comfortable with agreeing to take on a possibly troublesome, but potentially well-rewarded, situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Travel is favored, both for business and for fun. The end of the week brings news about an upcoming project that could lead toward that promised career change.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might feel suddenly overwhelmed by a flood of responsibilities. But if you deal with each one in its turn, you’ll soon be able to hold your head above water and move on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a wonderful way of offering comfort as well as guidance. You would do well in the healing arts.

© 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.