Suspect Identified In Two-State Chase; Incident Ended With Shooting

BERLIN — A Hurlock man remains in critical but stable condition on Monday after getting shot by police following a wild, two-state chase that began in Ocean City and ended in Ocean View on Saturday.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in Ocean City observed a vehicle driving erratically around 8th Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect, later identified as Troy Lee Short, 31, of Hurlock, fled the scene. Short then drove to Berlin where he crashed the vehicle he was driving.

According to police reports, Short then allegedly stole another vehicle from the Berlin area and drove to the area of Route 90 where he abandoned it. A K-9 track was initiated and led responding officers to an area near Route 575. At that point, Short allegedly located another vehicle and took it before abandoning it on St. Martin’s Neck Road in the area of Lighthouse Sound.

Again, a K-9 track was initiated, this time leading officers to a residential neighborhood in the area. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter near the neighborhood and began searching for the suspect. At that point, Short allegedly burglarized a home in the area and stole the occupant’s vehicle, a black SUV. Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies observed Short in the stolen SUV and attempted to stop him, but Short fled and drove toward Delaware.

A Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy picked up the chase, which led to the area of Burbage Road and Pine Grove Road in the Ocean View, Del. area. Short then found himself at a dead end street as Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies and Delaware law enforcement agencies continued the pursuit. Short then backed his vehicle into a Delaware law enforcement agency vehicle and nearly struck a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

Short then drove forward into a vacant residential lot, turned around and drove directly at a Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Delaware law enforcement officer who were now out of their vehicles and on foot. The officers shouted verbal commands at Short to stop, but he continued driving toward them, according to police reports.

Both officers then fire multiple rounds at Short before his vehicle came to a stop. The Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy and the Delaware police officer administered first aid on Short until EMS arrived and provided care. Short was transferred to Christiana Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The Delaware officer was also transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash not believed to be life-threatening. The Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy, identified on Monday as Anthony Rhode, a nine-year-veteran with the department, was not injured.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Berlin Police Department during the Maryland portions of the incident. The investigation regarding the shooting of the suspect is being handled by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit as per protocol for officer-involved shootings.