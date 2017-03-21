Ocean City Sewer Lining Project Moved Back To Next Monday

OCEAN CITY — Some Ocean City residents in the 32nd Street area should expect disruptions to their sewer service starting next Monday as contractors begin the Cured-In-Place-Pipe method of trenchless pipe relining on the sanitary sewer main.

The rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 27. The project was originally scheduled to start this Monday, but the crews from Am-Liner East that will be doing the work have been delayed due to complications from last week’s winter storm in the northeast. It is important to note the project is limited to the bayside area of 32nd Street at this time. The project will not start in other areas of the town until fall 2017.

The only affected area in the first phase is 32nd Street west of Philadelphia Avenue including Penguin Drive, Runaway Bay, Windjammer and Anchorage Way. Sewers will be lined from manhole to manhole, so only sewer connections in those specific segments will be inconvenienced at any given time.

A “door hanger” will be placed by contractors at homes affected by the maintenance work, indicating the exact date of their sewer main section rehabilitation. Work will begin as early as 8 a.m. on Monday. During this time, the sewer service must be discontinued for a period of approximately 10 hours. Please note, property owners should draw the amount of water you will need for cooking and personal needs prior to 8 a.m.

Residents are requested not to discharge, flush or drain into the system until the work is completed. Access to residences will not be required and it is not necessary for anyone to be home during the reconstruction process. Anyone that has a sump pump that discharges directly to the sanitary sewer system must disconnect it.

Also, due to the potential strong odor that is emitted during the chemical reaction process when the liner is curing, Am-Liner East, Inc. recommends that affected residents to pour a cup of water in all sink traps which may not have been used lately to prevent this odor from entering their residence. Should a problem arise in restoring service within the time indicated, a representative from AM-Liner East, Inc. will personally contact residents to explain the resolution. It is imperative that no water be used during this work.

Residents are also urged to cooperate with contractors and park at least 60 feet away from any manholes in front of their property. The contract vehicles are generally white in color and will be marked with AM-Liner East, Inc. on the side for identification purposes. The town of Ocean City is thanking residents in advance for their cooperation during the short inconvenience. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Public Works Department at 410-524-7716.