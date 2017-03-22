National Honor For Worcester Tech School Teacher

Pictured, from left, are Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor, Worcester Technical High School Proincipal Caroline Bloxom, teacher Valerie Zienty and Worcester County Board of Education President Bill Gordy. Submitted Photo

NEWARK – Worcester County educator Valerie Zienty has earned a national recognition after being nominated by one of her students.

Zienty, who teaches pre-engineering at Worcester Technical High School, has been named a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). She was nominated for the honor by Laila Mirza, a student at Worcester Tech. Worcester County Board of Education officials recognized Zienty at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

“Valerie exemplifies the teaching profession in every area—scholarship, work ethic, enthusiasm and most importantly a love for children and a passion for helping them succeed,” said Caroline Bloxom, principal of Worcester Tech.

Bloxom said it was her pleasure to share news of Zienty’s honor with the school board, as she’d known her since she was hired in Worcester County. Bloxom previously served as principal of Pocomoke Middle School, where Zienty started her local teaching career.

“I remember clearly interviewing Valerie in 2011 to teach eighth grade math at Pocomoke Middle School,” Bloxom said. “I was impressed then.”

Zienty said she was honored to be nominated for the honor and touched by Bloxom’s praise.

“What made my heart melt is reading Laila’s comments about me being an educator who made the most contribution and difference in her high school career,” Zienty said. “Teaching the students I have every day is rewarding in itself, but hearing words like this from an accomplished and brilliant student like Laila makes me love my job even more.”

According to NSHSS, each year student members of the international organization are invited to nominate an educator who has had a significant impact on their academic success for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award.

“Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation,” said James W. Lewis, president of NSHSS, in a news release. “Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”

In a letter to Zienty, Claes Nobel, the senior member of the family behind the Nobel Prizes, offered his congratulations.

“Your nomination as an Educator of Distinction by Laila Mirza is a testament to the lasting impact you are making on today’s youth,” Nobel wrote. “This honor is presented to you because of your dedication to teaching and learning and the difference you are making as a role model, source of inspiration and leader in your profession.”

As an honoree in the Educator of Distinction program, Zienty will be eligible for grants to attend professional conferences, pursue advanced degrees and enhance classroom instruction.