A Week In Business – March 24, 2017

Merrill Lynch announced that Financial Advisor Zach Newton has joined the Giles Group, which has been in Ocean City for 11 years.

“We are excited to have Zach as a new addition to our Giles Group. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to offer personalized wealth management strategies and tailored advice and guidance to individuals, families and businesses,” said Christine Selzer, senior resident director.

Pictured, from left, are Newton, Anna newton, Jim Giles and Joe Jaszemski. Submitted Photos

Restaurants Adds Sommelier

OCEAN CITY — Liquid Assets has announced the recent addition of Sommelier Heather Sharp.

Liquid Assets is one of Ocean City’s premier dining establishments and the only restaurant in the area to include a sommelier on staff. Sharp indicates the focus that Liquid Assets has placed on its already impressive beverage program. Sharp will be tasked with improving upon the two-time winner of “Wine & Beverage Program of the Year for Maryland,” awarded by the Restaurant Association of Maryland. Liquid Assets was also named “Best Wine List” by both Coastal Style Magazine and The Metropolitan last year. Sharp brings impressive knowledge, extensive experience in the industry, and a passion for crafting the perfect wine and food pairings to elevate guests’ dining experience.

When searching for a sommelier to add to his growing team of culinary talent, John Trader, owner of Liquid Assets, was looking for someone who not only understands the different aromas and flavors of wine varieties, but also embraces and celebrates the special feelings and unique memories that wine can evoke.

“Heather and I were having a general wine-related discussion and I saw something trigger a memory. Heather proceeded to tell me a very personal story about a special occasion and the wine she had chosen. She went into a dreamlike reminiscence of the time and place and flavor profiles of the wine. I knew right there that she was special, and represented what we strive for — making memories with food and wine,” said Trader when asked about his first meeting with Sharp.

Prior to joining Liquid Assets, Sharp worked for Philadelphia restauranteur and Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi at his French/American restaurant, Laurel, and his wine bar, ITV. As wine director, Sharp curated a 60-plus label wine list with a focus on old world selections, created a seasonal craft cocktail program, developed a rotating craft beer list and selected wine pairings for seven course menus. In addition, Sharp assisted guests in their beverage selections and conducted weekly wine trainings with restaurant staff.

In addition to handling the wine and beverage program at Liquid Assets, Sharp will be working closely with customers’ catering needs with the company’s LA on Location division.

Group Joins Firm

SALISBURY — Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm, has announced that former Merrill Lynch advisors Ryan Kirby, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), and Christopher Hayes, a Certified Financial Planner and CRPC, have joined the firm as the Kirby-Hayes Group in Salisbury.

Kirby and Hayes, each a partner and director, oversee $160 million in client assets and will work in partnership with Snowden Lane’s existing Mayo-Bryer Group, located in Bethesda. The combined teams will serve client assets in excess of $450 million, and the Salisbury office will operate as a satellite of the Bethesda location.

“Ryan and Chris have distinguished themselves as consummate financial professionals, both of whom have built stellar reputations in the financial advisory arena,” said Greg Franks, managing partner and Snowden Lane’s president. “We are expanding our regional presence and the Kirby-Hayes Group is yet another partnership that makes our independent model so successful. We look forward to the many contributions we know Ryan and Chris will make to Snowden Lane.”

Senior Partner and Managing Director Alex Bryer added, “I have known Ryan and Chris for many years and they are outstanding advisors dedicated to their clients’ financial success. The addition of their experience and accreditations further enhances the collective expertise of our advisory team. It’s a continual goal of ours to attract this caliber of people to our partnership.”

Kirby has been a financial advisor for 15 years, the past 13 of which he spent as a Merrill Lynch wealth management advisor. He holds the CRPC designation and previously served as the chairman of the Board for Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore.

Hayes specializes in wealth management strategies for airline pilots, business owners and organizations. He holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and the CRPC designation.

“Snowden Lane’s values-driven culture and its mission to put clients first was a key factor in attracting us to the firm,” said Kirby. “We’re thrilled to be part of this dynamic team and look forward to acquainting our clients with everything Snowden Lane has to offer.”

Marketing Manager Named

BERLIN – Raymond M. Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., has announced that Tori Cross has been promoted to marketing manager.

Cross completed an internship with the bank in September 2015, which allowed her to concentrate on marketing and electronic products and services. Upon completing that program, she was promoted to the bank’s electronic services representative. Cross began her employment with Taylor Bank in September of 2012 as a part-time customer service associate at the bank’s Main Office in Berlin. In May 2013, Cross accepted full-time employment with the bank and has served in the bank’s East Berlin, Ocean View and Fenwick branches. Cross will complete her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration this year.

“At Taylor Bank we always prefer to fill open positions from within our company. Offering this opportunity to a current employee is a tremendous benefit to the bank, as Ms. Cross has existing relationships with our customers, our staff, and is familiar with our internal processes,” said Thompson.

Annual Awards Presented

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley held its annual meeting in January and many awards were handed out to celebrate a successful fiscal year.

Nicole Brushmiller received the 2017 Top Producer Award. A client advisor at Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley, she focuses on transportation.

Kim Schmidt earned the Ron Pasquariello Circle of Excellence Award. She has been with Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley since 2000 and currently serves as a team leader in the Life & Health Department.

Rachel Thompson won Top Customer Service Awards for excellent service to clients and employees. She serves as an Administrative Coordinator and works with all employees on training and educational goals.

Waterfront Lot Sold

SALISBURY – SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate advisors Henry Hanna, Bradley Gillis and Joey Gilkerson have collaborated to sell a downtown waterfront lot located at 500 Riverside Drive in Salisbury. The three-acre lot fronts on the Wicomico River and its location at a busy intersection makes it an ideal property for commercial development.

Hanna represented the buyer, a local restaurant owner, who has plans to develop the land into a mixed-use building to include a restaurant and additional office/retail space which will be available for lease. Gillis and Gilkerson represented the seller, Devreco.

“Restaurants are the backbone of creating a cultural and art hub in our Downtown,” said Gilkerson. “We are particularly excited that a user, as opposed to an investor, has purchased this parcel. They want to start building as soon as possible as they can use the real estate immediately.”

Advisor Welcomed

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley has welcomed Hope Thomas as a client advisor on the sales team. She is a licensed agent in the commercial lines division offering property and casualty coverages.

Thomas has 19 years of experience in media consulting and sales. She has worked closely with local business owners with a commitment to helping them grow their businesses in the competitive beach market.

Doctors Day Lunch Planned

BERLIN – On Wednesday, March 30, Atlantic General Hospital will celebrate National Doctors’ Day. Celebrated annually, this day is an opportunity to express gratitude toward the physicians that provide health care to the residents and visitors of our community.

On March 30, a celebratory luncheon will be held to honor Atlantic General Hospital and Health System physicians.

“Our community and its visitors are fortunate to have a highly skilled and talented medical staff at Atlantic General Hospital and Health System providing quality patient care with compassion. Atlantic General Hospital would like to encourage members of the community to show their appreciation to their personal physicians on Doctors’ Day,” a hospital statement read.

Coastal Association of Realtors President Don Bailey was recognized at the Chefs for Habitat event for raising more money than any other participating Celebrity Builder. He is pictured with Randy Scott from Froggy 99.9. Bailey raised a total of $2,560 and was the only builder to surpass their $2,000 fundraising goal. He was awarded a trophy and gift cards by Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County. Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity