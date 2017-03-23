American Legion Celebrates 98th Birthday And Presents Its First Responders Awards Program

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

American Legion Synepuxent Post #166 celebrated the 98th birthday of the American Legion this month and presented its First Responders Awards program. The ceremony was led by Chairman Sarge Garlitz and Post #166 Commander Tom Wengert. The awards were followed by the singing of God Bless America by Rosie Garlitz and birthday cake. Receiving awards were Ocean City Police Department Police Officer of the Year Detective First Class Shawn Lindsey; Showell Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter of the Year Jarrett Widgeon; Ocean Pines Fire Department Firefighter of the Year Joey Widgeon; Worcester County Sheriff’s Department Deputy of the Year Deputy Michael Newcomb; Maryland State Police-Berlin Barracks Trooper of the Year TFC Jeffery Hoffmeister; Ocean City Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Greg Dypskey; Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department Paramedic of the Year Sean M. Sullivan; Ocean City US Coast Guard Station Coastie of the Year BM2 William Castleberry; and Ocean Pines Police Department Police Officer of the Year Leo Ehrisman. Not pictured was Ocean City Career Firefighter of the Year Steven H. Twilley and the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department. Submitted Photos