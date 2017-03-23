Consecration Service Held For Expanded Shepherd’s Nook And Sarah’s Pantry

On Sunday, March 19, a crowd gathered for the Consecration Service for the recently expanded Shepherd’s Nook and Sarah’s Pantry at the Community Church at Ocean Pines. The 1,700-square-foot expansion provides a private entrance for food distribution and storage, a massive clothing sorting area, second floor storage and more than double the amount of retail space. What began as a tiny mission operating out of a storage shed, now cares for over 2,400 people in the community in addition to providing emergency service and assistance to our veterans. Pictured, from left, are Pastor Boyd Etter, Arlene Page, State Senator James Mathias, State Representative Mary Beth Carozza, Ernie Stiles, Charlene Mertz and Johanna Hurd.