Council Picks Easement Route For Upcoming Median Project

OCEAN CITY — As expected, resort officials did not agree to deed a small parcel at a prominent corner near the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to the State Highway Administration (SHA), but did agree to a permanent easement that will accomplish the goals while alleviating the concerns.

Earlier this month, Public Works Director Hal Adkins brought before the Mayor and Council a request from SHA to transfer ownership of a 450-foot parcel on the corner of 41st Street in order to facilitate the installation of utilities needed for the proposed median fence project from Route 90 to the convention center.

Part of that project included the installation of brighter LED street lights down the center median to vastly improve visibility, and in order to accomplish that goal, SHA asked the town to deed over the roughly 450-foot parcel to accommodate the installation of the 48-inch lighting control cabinet.

The council balked at the proposal, which included turning over ownership of the important street corner near the convention center for a variety of reasons. For example, the area near the corner is needed for a future monument-style sign for the performing arts center inside the convention center. In addition, concerns were raised about the existence of an underground irrigation system.

“The deed of donation was on the corner of the convention center property where they’ve had utilities for a number of years,” he said. “After discussions with SHA officials, the deed of donation is now off the table. We’re not pursuing that.”

Instead, Adkins said he had reached an agreement with SHA officials for the town to turn over a permanent easement for the portion of the property needed to install the lighting system cabinet.

“It addresses the need for a lighting control cabinet in that area next to a bus shelter,” he said. “It does not preclude any future desire of the Mayor and Council to site a sign there on behalf of the performing arts center. There were concerns raised about the underground irrigation system in that area and that is no longer a problem for us.”

With that said, the council voted unanimously to approve the permanent easement to SHA.

“I would like to thank Hal for working through this on our behalf,” said Councilman Dennis Dare. “I would also like to thank State Highway for their cooperation in working through some of these issues.”