Decatur Girls Start Season With 10-5 Win

Decatur’s Claire Porter sets the offense during the second half of the Seahawks’ 10-5 win over Saints Peter and Paul on Wednesday. Porter led the Seahawks with three goals. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team got a nice early win against always-tough non-conference foe Saints Peter and Paul on Wednesday to start the 2017 campaign.

The Seahawks return the same core group of players that repeated as Bayside Conference champs and won a third straight regional championship last year including seven seniors who have already committed to playing at Division I schools next year. On Wednesday, despite the wind and cold at Seahawk Stadium, the Decatur girls looked for the most part like they picked up right where they left off with a 10-5 win over Saints Peter and Paul.

The two teams played a tight game for the most part until the Seahawks pulled away late. Decatur led 8-5 with seven minutes remaining before a goal by Savannah Schultz made it 9-5. Lexie VanKirk then scored with just under three minutes left to close it out at 10-5. Claire Porter and Christina Romano scored three goals each.

The Seahawks face North Caroline on the road on Monday in the Bayside Conference opener, then face Queen Anne’s at home next Wednesday. The Seahawks beat Queen Anne’s last year in the Bayside Conference championship.