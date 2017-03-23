Decatur Softball Opens With 11-0 Rout

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team wasted no time jumping out to a fast start on the new season this week, routing Queen Anne’s, 11-0, on the road.

Decatur slumped through last season, going 4-14 overall and 4-8 in the Bayside Conference before bowing out in the first round of the state 3A-East tournament, but everything points to a potential big turnaround in 2017. Decatur got the new season off to a positive start on Tuesday with an 11-0 won over the Lions.

Senior Alexis Black returns to anchor the Seahawks both on the mound and at the plate and will be joined by a solid core of returning players including battery mate Alex Richwalksi, Emma Hamilton-Blackford and Sam Kefauver among others. Decatur also has an influx of talented young freshmen players including Kylie Whittaker, Amber Whittaker, Kinsley Doebler and Sierra Eiseman, for example.

The Seahawks will find out early just how improved they are this year with a grueling schedule that includes five road games to start the season. After Tuesday’s win, Decatur played Saints Peter and Paul on the road on Tuesday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. After that, Decatur will hit the road for games against Holly Grove, Bennett and Wicomico before finally returning home against Parkside on April 3.