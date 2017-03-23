Graham And Briddell Recognized As February Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

by
Stephen Decatur High School sophomore Kirsten Graham and senior Gary Briddell were recognized as the February Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month for swimming and basketball, respectively. Graham placed sixth in the state in the 100 backstroke and was a member of the seventh place 200 free relay and medley relay teams. As the starting point guard for the men’s basketball team, Briddell led the team to its first ever Bayside Conference championship as well as a 3A East Region championship. They are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representative Geri Riden.