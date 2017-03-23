Gregory Purnell Guest Speaker At March Worcester County NAACP Meeting

Gregory Purnell was the guest speaker at the March meeting of the Worcester County NAACP. He shared fascinating facts about local African American history. Pictured, fro mleft, are Board officers Cyril Achonlonu, Linda Purnell, Gregory Purnell, Gabe Purnell and President Roxie Dennis Achonlonu. The next meeting is April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Tyree AME Church. Worcester County Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor will speak.