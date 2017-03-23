Mallards Rout Royals, 17-2, In Opener

Worcester’s Trent Marshall makes a move against the Delmarva Christian defense in the first quarter of the season opener on Wednesday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team got off to a fast start this week, routing visiting Delmarva Christian, 17-2, in a cold, blustery season opener.

The Mallards feature 15 upperclassmen on a deep and talented that could go far this year. Worcester went 13-4 last year with the essentially the same core group of players and could improve on that mark this year if Wednesday’s season opener was any indication. Despite the strong winds and cold temperatures, the Mallards were clicking on offense and scored early and often.

A goal by Sam Cantello made it 2-0 just three minutes into the first quarter and Thomas Fager made it 3-0 just 30 seconds later with a fast-break goal. With just over seven minutes left in the first, Worcester’s Tucker Brown scored on a sweet fake to make it 4-0. Trent Marshall then added a goal to make it 5-0 with 7:03 left in the first.

Cantello scored as he fell down following and Delmarva Christian penalty to make it 5-0 with four minutes left in the first. A goal by Brown with 1:38 remaining made it 7-0 and Cole Berry added another goal with just 12 seconds left in the first to close out the quarter with an 8-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Cantello scored two quick goals to push the lead to 10-0 with nine minutes remaining. Cantello then assisted on a goal by Jay Gosnear to make it 11-0. Brown returned the favor, assisting Cantello who was wide open on the crease to make it 12-0. Tucker added a late goal in the second as Worcester took a 13-0 lead into the half. Delmarva Christian scored a couple of goals in mop-up time in the second half as the Mallards cruised to the 17-2 win.