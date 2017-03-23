New Arts Event In OC To Benefit Nonprofits

OCEAN CITY — The public is invited to the inaugural “pARTy for the Arts” on Saturday, April 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street Proceeds will support three local nonprofits — The Art League of Ocean City, Brown Box Theatre Project, and the Friends of Gwen Lehman Foundation.

The pARTy will feature live music and performances by Bryan Russo and Brown Box Theatre Project, tapas-style food curated by Phil Cropper, original art by Gwen Lehman and other local artists, a cash bar with craft beer and wine, raffles, and art projects that attendees will create on the spot including a selfie station.

General admission tickets are $45 with a special admission price of $25 for those under age 25. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at artleagueofoceancity.org.

“You will enjoy a casual, fun evening with fabulous food and great entertainment,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Ocean City Center for the Arts. “While having fun, you’ll also be providing critical support for both the visual and the performing arts in our area.”

Ocean City native Kyler Taustin directs Brown Box Theatre Project with a mission to create high-quality theatre and deliver their work directly to communities in order to expand the reach of impactful, professional performing arts. Brown Box tours these productions to venues all over Delmarva, including the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Brown Box’s free Shakespeare productions are presented outdoors in September throughout the Lower Shore community and schools, including Stephen Decatur High School, thanks to the support of Gwen Lehman.

“Arts and culture are an integral part of establishing a well-rounded, vibrant community,” said Taustin. “We are excited to be celebrating three organizations committed to expanding creative opportunities and cultural experiences for all members of our local and regional community.”

The Friends of Gwen Lehman Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit created to perpetuate the legacy of the Stephen Decatur High School teacher/director. The foundation provides a scholarship each year to a student graduating from SDHS who wishes to continue their study of theatre.

“It has been enormously gratifying to have friends and former students want to keep their memories of SDHS theatre alive by helping kids who are making their own memories there now,” Lehman said. “Some of those memories will propel some students into a lifetime in theatre.”

The Art League of Ocean City, whose home is the Ocean City Center for the Arts, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Ocean City area through education, exhibits, scholarships, programs, and community art events.