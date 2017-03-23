SD High School National Honor Society Initiates Second Food Drive

by
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????

December isn’t the only time for giving as the Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society proved during the months of February and March. Members initiated a second food drive with the goal of assisting local Diakonia families and collected nearly 1,000 pounds of canned goods. Pictured, back fro mleft, are Logan Figgs, Asil Omar, Brigitte Ardis, Erica Hall, President Rodney Murray, Wyatt Church and John Revel; and, front, Lindsay Jones and Emma Hancock.