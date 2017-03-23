St. Pat’s Soccer Tournament Concludes

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s 29th St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament wrapped up last week after roughly 150 teams and hundreds of players from all over the region competed in the annual event over the last four weekends.

From modest beginnings 29 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region. Every weekend since late February, roughly 150 teams in 12 divisions have competed in the tournament at Northside Park. This weekend, the tournament concludes with the under-10 and under 14 boys’ and girls’ divisions with games played practically around the clock before the final champions are crowned on Sunday.

In the final leg of the tournament last weekend, the under-10 boys and the under-14 boys and girls took center stage at Northside Park for the final weekend of action. For the record, in the under-10 boys’ tournament, the Pipeline Soccer Club beat FCUSA, 2-0, to claim the title. In the under-14 boys’ tournament, SUSC Gold beat the River Soccer Club, 7-3, to take the championship. In the under-14 girls’ tournament, it was the PHWM White team beating SUSC Gold, 2-1, in the championship game.

In other recent action, in the adult men’s division, the Makai Clothing Company beat the Bull on the Beach, 7-4, in the title game, while the Turtelettes beat Das Bier Haus, 3-1, in the adult women’s division. Other recent winners include Kraken over On Point, 3-2, in the under-18 girls’ division; Overlea over River Soccer Club in the under-18 boys’ division; Big Green over Hard Yacht Café in the Co-Rec division; Matrix Mutiny over Macho Boys in the boys’ under-12 division; SUSC Gold over PHWM White in the girls’ under-12 division and River Soccer Club over SUSC Gold in the boys’ under-16 division.