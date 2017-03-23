T.C. Studios Hosts “Paint Your Pet” Fundraiser

Commissioners Irked Again Over Student Funding Requirements; MOE Change Requires At Least $2.4M Increase In School Funding SNOW HILL – County officials responded to news that Worcester County’s Maintenance of Effort calculation would be increasing with candid criticism. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Worcester County Commissioners, Chief Administrative Officer Harold Higgins informed officials that Maintenance of Effort (MOE) funding would increase $2,387,012 in FY2018. The increase is tied to modifications made to… Read more »

Eight Women Honored At History Month Luncheon OCEAN CITY – The Worcester County Commission for Women (WCCW) and Friends of the WCCW honored eight women for their accomplishments in the community at its annual Women's History Month Luncheon in Ocean City this week. This year's ceremony celebrated the "trailblazing women in labor and business" and their successes. Ann Lockhart Showell (1924-2010) was…

OC Council Looking To Tweak Trailer Rules Ahead Of Upcoming Vehicle Events OCEAN CITY — A debate last week at the police commission level about tweaking the resort's trailer parking ordinance enforcement spilled over to the Mayor and Council this week but was ultimately sent back to the drawing board with no action taken. As part of the ongoing effort to rein in some of the behavior…