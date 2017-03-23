Things I Like – March 24, 2017

No traffic on a long road trip

Being able to relax on vacation

A room filled with natural daylight

When a defensive player scores in lacrosse

Not checking emails on vacation

Seeing kids enjoy a game of chess

Sounds of a recess at a school

A post-vacation diet

Old shoes that hold up well

Snorkeling with sea turtles

A finished construction project

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.