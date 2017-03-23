Things To Do Around Town – March 24, 2017

March 24: Downtown Bishopville Party-The-Bull And Oyster Roast

6-10 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department. Oysters all ways, beef sandwiches, fried chicken.$35 in advance, $40 at the door. Proceeds benefit new fire truck. 410-352-5757.

March 24: Dive Into Spring Pool Party

5-8 p.m. Stephen Decatur After Prom Committee hosting with support of Ocean Pines Aquatics. Sports Core Pool. Pizza, music, 50/50 raffle, hotel rooms raffle. Donation: $7. Money collected will go toward rented games and activities, music, Chinese auction prizes, grand prizes, food, drinks and supplies. 410-251-1512.

March 24: South Of The Border Night

4-6 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Libertytown). $10 fiesta tray: three hard or soft tacos, one burrito, nachos with cheese, cinnamon treats, drink; $7 fiesta tray: large taco salad, cinnamon treats, drink; $5 kid’s fiesta tray: two hard or soft tacos, cinnamon twist, juice box or water. Also available: $1 tacos; $2 burritos; $3 loaded nachos, $1 cinnamon treats, $5 large taco salad, $1 drinks. Eat in or carry out. Police/fire (EMS)/veterans get $2 off their meal. 443-493-1048.

March 25: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

Noon-until. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. All-you-can-eat dinner plus two sides. $9/person. Carry-out also available for $9/person includes four pieces of chick-en and two sides. Children 11 and under: $5/person. 443-880-4658.

March 25: Powellville Church Spring Festival

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade soups, barbecue pork sandwiches, homemade chicken salad and many desserts. Eat in or carry out. 443-880-8804.

March 25: Fenwick Island Town Talks

10 a.m. Town Hall. Councilwoman Julie Lee will resume Town Talks. Topic: Streets and Sidewalks. Includes a discussion about safety, paving, flooding and drainage. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

March 25: Indoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 at Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Baked goods, breakfast sandwiches available. 410-629-0926.

March 25: Sussex County Chili Cook-Off

Doors open at 10 a.m. for set-up. Open to the public. Admission: $7.50 gets a bowl and spoon for tasting; $5 allows you to enter your own chili. Hot dogs available: $1. Voting at 3 p.m. by people’s choice. Door prizes every hour. Abate of Delaware, Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Roxana, Del. 302-732-3429; 410-251-8699.

March 26: Ocean City Parrothead Club Social

1-4 p.m. Seacrets, 49th Street and de bay. Begin with tour of new distillery ($10 charge). Food and drink specials, music by Island Fusion, games and phun. All current members and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to join the group. ocphc@comcast.-net.

March 27: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m.-noon, meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway, Assateague Room. Linda Linzey will speak on significant women’s issues. 410-973-1021.

March 27: Burley Oak Charity Night

6-9 p.m. Burley Oak Brewery, 10016 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Support for Assateague Island Alliance. Over $1,500 in prizes donated by local businesses, live music by Michelle and Kathy from Full Circle. assateagueislandalli-ance.org.

March 29: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

5-6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Cash bar will be open 410-524-7994.

March 30: Ocean City-Berlin Opti-Ms Club Fundraiser

5-7:30 p.m. Denovo’s Trattoria, South Gate, Ocean Pines. Ticket price: $15, sold at the door. Funds go to help with scholarships.

March 30: Stephen Decatur High School Job Fair

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Area vendors invited to participate in fair at the school. Stephen Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke students will be in attendance. Offers great opportunity to hire summer staff. Vendor signup at 410-641-2207 or mmtindley@mail.worcester.k12.md.us.

March 30-31: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

March 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 31: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

March 31: Fish Platter Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Platters: $10, includes saltwater trout fillets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, dessert and for those who eat in a beverage. Proceeds will benefit central air for the fellowship hall.

March 31: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Beef, chicken and fish tacos, beans and rice, guacamole dip, salsa and chips. Hard and soft shells. Eat in or carry out. $10/adults; $6/children under 11. 443-235-2926.

March 31: Pillowcase Ministries Meeting

1-4:30 p.m. Wicomico County Library, Meeting Room 3, 122 South Division St., Salisbury. Join in making dresses and shorts for impoverished children. Bring a sewing machine. Other supplies will be available. Confirm attendance by calling 443-944-5868.

April 1: Live Well Healthfest: An Event For All Ages

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free, healthy family fun. James M. Bennett High School, Salisbury. More than 35 free health screenings, featuring something for the entire family. 410-543-7139.

April 2: Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m.-noon. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Meal includes pancakes, fried potatoes, hominy, drinks. Cost: Adults/$7; children under 12 free with any donation. Proceeds benefit Stevenson’s Relay For Life team. 410-641-1137.

April 2: Motorcycle And Motorsport Swap Meet

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain date: April 9. Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, motor scooter, tires, tools, accessories. $10 per table. Registration proceeds benefit Abate of Delaware, the motorcyclist’s rights advocate. 36668 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville, Del. 302-436-4600; info@ATVplus.net.

April 6: “Hey Girlfriend” Women’s Club Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bayside Skillet, 7701 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Celebrate spring at a luncheon fashion show fundraiser with clothing and jewelry from Chico’s of West Ocean City. $30/person. Luncheon, fashions and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Club 2016-2017 scholarship program and community donations. 410-600-0552 or email soonerkay@gmail.com. Checks payable to WCOP, Kay Hickman, 82 Windjammer, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811 by March 30. Indicate choice of entree: (1) salmon with vegetable medley; (2) Caesar salad with grilled chicken; or (3) tuna melt with side salad.

April 7: Poetry Reading And Book Talk

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Amie Whittemore will give a book talk from 4-5 p.m. followed by a poetry reading and book signing at 6 p.m. Room 103, Fulton-Owen Hall, Wor-Wic Community College. Free event is part of the school’s Echoes and Visions reading series sponsored by the Arts Club, the Cultural Diversity Committee and the Student Government Association.

April 7: Praise And Worship Night

7 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Contemporary Christian music, complimentary refreshments at church’s “HeBrews” Cafe. Love offering for musical equipment will be graciously accepted. 410-641-1137.

April 7-22: “Sea Steading” Painting Exhibit

Opening reception April 7, 5-8 p.m. Green Pearl Contemporary Fine Art, 114 Pearl St., Snow Hill. Solo exhibition of paintings by artist Chris Harkai. Wednesday-Friday, 3-5 p.m.; Saturday, 1-5 p.m.; by appointment: 614-395-6783.

April 8: Indoor Yard Sale And Sausage Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Main Station. Vendors needed. $15 per table or two tables for $25. Breakfast sandwiches available. 443-235-2926. For sausage sale (hot or mild), must pre-order: 443-735-7473. $4/pound. Pick up at Main Station by 11 a.m. 443-735-7473.

April 11: Temple Bat Yam’s Community Passover Seder

Cash bar opens at 5:15 p.m., Seder at 5:45 p.m. Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel. Reservations by April 5: 410-641-4311. www.templebatyamoc.org.

April 12: “Spring Splendor” Garden Club Luncheon

11:30 a.m. Bethesda United Methodist Church, Salisbury. Sponsor: Town and Country Garden Club of Salisbury. Visiting members of area garden clubs will create floral designs which will be auctioned at the event. Tickets: $25/person. Reservations by April 5: 443-614-2029 or 410-742-7013

April 12: LGBTQIA Teen And Adult Night

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Join the LGBTQIA Family. The group offers support, a safe environment, understanding, information, education, reduces isolation, increases socializations and open discussions. Second Wednesday of each month. 410-629-0164 or linda.creighton@maryland.gov.

April 13: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

10 a.m. Senior Center, behind the Dough Roller at 41st Street, Ocean City. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker from Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Luncheon: Bayside Skillet following meeting for those interested. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Ocean Pines Garden Club Arbor Day

10:30 a.m. Memorial tree-planting ceremony. Pintail Park, Ocean Pines. In event of inclement weather, ceremony will be held at The Cove in Mumford’s Landing (formerly known as the Ocean Pines Yacht Club). Open to all. A tree will be planted in memory of loved ones who have passed away during 2016. A luncheon at The Cove will follow. Cost of luncheon: $20. Beverages and dessert provided. Reservations: 410-208-2508 or mbickerstaff@mchsi.com.

April 14: Good Friday Service

7 p.m. Powellville UM Church Choir will present Calvary’s Love. 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Everyone is welcome.

April 17-18: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

April 17: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; April 18: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. A.S. Footwear (name-brand athletic shoes and boots). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

April 20: Ocean Pines Boat Club Bus Trip

Harrington Casino. Cost: $20, includes $15 slot play and $7 food voucher toward lunch buffet. Bus leaves Ocean Pines approximatley 10 a.m. and returns approximately 5 p.m. Reservations: 410-641-5456.

April 21: “Swing Into Spring” Wine Tasting And Silent Auction

4:30-7:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Tickets: $15, can be purchased in advance by calling 410-208-6719 or 443-896-4914. Must be 21 to attend. Wines, food, live music with Still Rockin’ and silent auction. Proceeds benefit community youth. www.kiwanisofopoc.org or Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines/Ocean City on Facebook. 410-641-7330.

April 29: Stephen Decatur High School Choral Boosters Yard Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean Pines Farmers Market, White Horse Park (from the North Gate entrance). 410-880-2588.

May 12: Relay For Life Of North Worcester County

6 p.m. Frontier Town Campground, 8428 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Walking event for entire community to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer while honoring survivors and those lost. Purple is the color of hope. Show your spirit of hope by helping paint the world and the Worcester County community purple through Relay For Life. Form a team and fundraise; sign up for Cancer Survivor Reception and Lap; sponsor or make a donation; drop by and have fun (open to public 6 p.m.-midnight). 443-497-1198, dawnhodge@comcast.net; 443-366-5440, djthom421@gmail.com; 410-430-8131, jillelliott29@gmail.com.