Verizon TCC Donates School Supplies To Showell Elementary

Verizon TCC of Ocean Pines recently a donated a wealth of school supplies to students at Showell Elementary School. Pictured, from left, are kindergarten teacher Emily Shockley, second-grade teacher Jane Flynn, Jennie Griffin, Jay Wimbrow and Laura Wheeler of Verizon TCC and first-grade teacher and guidance counselor Ed Reid.