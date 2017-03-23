We Remember Those We Have Lost – March 24, 2017

George William Sherk

OCEAN CITY — George William Sherk, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2017 in the Neurotrauma ICU of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Born in Lebanon, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Sherk. He is survived by his wife and companion, Dolores E. Rothermel who were together for nearly 47 years; his stepson, Robert A. Rothermel, Jr and his wife Amy of Ocean City; a step-niece, Melody Cedarstrom of Berlin; a brother, Cedric Sherk; and a niece, Susan. The light of his life were his two grandsons, Jonathan B. Rothermel and his fiance Megan, and William B. Rothermel also of Ocean City. He is also survived by a special family friend, Prashant Manral.

George, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, served overseas on embassy duty and was shot twice while carrying documents in North Africa. He was also a member of the USMC Drum and Bugle Corps and played on the undefeated USMC Rugby team.

His passion of woodworking was passed down from his grandfather as he worked for many years as a pattern maker for the Lebanon Steel Foundry, the Lebanon Pattern Shop and eventually retired as a carpenter at Hershey Park. He would speak fondly about his work on Hershey’s infamous wooden roller coasters — The Comet, Lightning Racer, and The Wildcat — as well as the habitats he constructed at ZooAmerica. His love of working with wood transitioned into a retirement hobby of making intricately detailed ornaments, crafts and projects with his grandchildren. Additionally, he found great satisfaction in advising several Eagle Scout candidates with their service projects.

After retiring to Ocean City, George spent his days pursuing his other lifelong passion of fishing. As soon as the water warmed and depending on the tide, George could be found on either the Route 50 Bridge, the rock pile at the Ocean City Inlet or along the bay walk downtown on Chicago Avenue. When he wasn’t fishing, he was thinking about his next outing. He very much looked forward to old friends from Hershey Park dropping by in order to get a line wet. The time he spent talking about fishing with neighborhood friends was priceless.

A private service will be held at a later date when his ashes will be cast to sea. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Boy Scout Troop 261 c/o P.O. Box 401, Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are in the care of Stallings Funeral Home of Pasadena, Md. Letters of Condolence may be sent to www.stallingsfh.com

Marion Elizabeth Chambers

OCEAN CITY — Marion Elizabeth Chambers, age 91, died Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Georgetown, Del., she was the daughter of the late Richard H. Hayward and Mabel Bishop Hayward. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Paul Chambers, in 2012 and her son, Keith Dale Chambers in 2006.

She is survived by her son, Paul G. Chambers of Ocean City; two grandchildren, Paul G Chambers Jr. and his wife Rachel and Jennifer Paige Chambers; and three great grandchildren, Daniel, Ella and Gunner Chambers. Also surviving is a brother, Richard Hayward and his wife Cheryl of Ledyard, Conn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Chambers was a graduate of Buckingham High School Class of 1942. She had been a beautician and had owned and operated Marion’s Beauty Salon in Ocean City for many years. She was the past president of the Worcester County Historical Society, was a member and treasurer of the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, member of the Ocean City Development Association and had served on their Board of Directors, past regent of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists and the Colonial Dames. She was a member of the Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin. Rev. Matt Trask will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Buckingham Presbyterian Cemetery in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Buckingham Presbyterian Cemetery Fund at 20 South Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Anne Townsend Deeley Sweigert

OCEAN CITY — Anne Deeley Sweigert died on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. She was 74.

Born on March 1, 1943 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Sara Townsend Deeley and Haskin Updegraff Deeley, Jr. of Baltimore. Anne was raised in Baltimore and was a 1961 graduate of The Bryn Mawr School where she was captain of the badminton team, as she so got a kick out of telling people. She also attended the Baltimore Institute.

Anne married the love of her life, John David Sweigert, Jr. on June 18, 1966. They started their family in Towson and moved to Queenstown in 1978, where they continued to raise their two daughters. Once they were empty nesters, Anne and Dave retired to Ocean City and several years later moved to their current home in Crisfield.

Anne, who was lovingly known to many as “Sugie”, loved sitting on the beach, crafting anything sparkly and full of glitter, making homemade gifts for those she loved, painting, antiques, making people laugh, chasing fire trucks, a really good greasy cheeseburger and her navy blue sandpiper sweatshirt. But what she loved most was being Sugie to her four grandchildren, of whom she was immensely proud and completely in love.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John David Sweigert, Jr.; her two daughters, Sara “Sallie” Arciero (Cletus) of Atlanta, Ga. and Abigail “Abbie” McNomee (Michael) of Annapolis; two grandsons, John Cletus Arciero and Quinlan James McNomee; and two granddaughters, Deeley Catherine Arciero and Charlotte Rayne McNomee. She is also survived by her brother, Haskin “Sandy” Deeley (Beth); two sisters, Laura “Candy” Chester (late George) and Daisy Gutberlet (Richard); mother-in-law Lillian H. Sweigert; sister-in-law Alice Ann Wells (Dean); nephews JD Wells (Beth Ann), John Chester (Molly), Deeley Chester (Kristy), Daniel Gutberlet and Sam Deeley; nieces Carole Ann Brazeal (Donny), Cara Chester (Mikey), Laura Bren (Dan), Allison Gutberlet, Maggie Gutberlet and Caroline Gutberle; two great-nieces Rebecca Diggs and Rowan Chester; and four great-nephews, JR Diggs, Austin Bren, Gavin Bren, Kade Chester and Beauden Chester. Anne is also survived by family pets whom she loved much, Wesley, Fenway and Blueberry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anne D. Sweigert to the Crisfield Community Beach to Bay Conservation, 319 W Main Street, Crisfield, Md. 21817.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com