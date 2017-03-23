What’s Your Sign? March 24, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Put your restlessness to good use by indulging the Arian love of exploring new places and seeking new challenges. There also could be a new romance waiting to be “discovered.”

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A surprise message from someone in your past could lead to a long-awaited reunion with a once-close friend. Also, look for a workplace problem to be resolved in your favor.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your self-confidence is rising, and that should be a significant factor in helping you adjust to a new social situation, as well as adjusting to a series of changes in the workplace.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Turnabout could be lots of fun when someone who previously accepted your tender, loving care without question now suggests that he or she wants to start taking care of you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Put the lessons you learned from past disappointments to work in planning your future. The way ahead opens to opportunities “purrfectly” suited to the adventurous Lion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good time to renew contacts with family members and/or old friends who somehow slipped off your personal viewing screen in recent years. Travel also is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Most problems surrounding that recent personal situation have been resolved, and that means you should move on to other things that are important to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Spend this weekend recharging your physical and spiritual energies. When you return to your workaday world, you’ll be ready to take on that new project.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Be careful how you advise a troubled friend. Even your wise counsel could be misunderstood. Better to suggest that he or she seek professional help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family problems once again dominate and, once again, everyone seeks your guidance in these matters. Later, you can indulge in some much-needed relaxation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Some mixed signals create confusion in the workplace. Best advice: Ask for explanations before you attempt to deal with any of these matters on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A patch of roiling water in the workplace could be threatening, but stay the course and you’ll soon be clear of it. Then go out and have a great time with loved ones.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your extraordinary leadership qualities mark you as someone people can turn to for guidance in difficult situations.(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.