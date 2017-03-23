Worcester Prep Ninth And Tenth Graders Participated In “Maker Day”

by

Students EStudents D replacementWorcester Prep ninth and tenth graders participated in “Maker Day,” a day to celebrate inventing, problem solving, working collaboratively, and constructing solutions. Students broke into small teams and constructed operating displays of technologies from the Renaissance Period. Left, Ashley Laws and Molly White tested their wind propelled boat in front of fellow students Rylie Carey, Carly Hoffman, Ayrton Pryor and Hailee Arrington. Right, ninth graders Max Huber and Frankie Carter constructed an adding machine.