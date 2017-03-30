7th Annual St. Joseph’s Festival Held

by
Community D

Among the women who did a fine job baking delicious homemade cakes and cookies for the successful 7th Annual St. Joseph’s Festival on March 18 in St. Andrew’s Church in Ocean City were, from left, co-chair Dee Altobelli, Rosemary Gear, newsletter chair Sue Ann Baietti and co-chair Jo Fortney.