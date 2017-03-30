Berlin Intermediate School’s Sixth Grade Students Collect More Than $3,000 To Benefit Worcester County Humane Society

Berlin Intermediate School’s sixth grade students counted coins donated during their penny race. Students collected more than $3,000 to benefit the Worcester County Humane Society. The students selected the Humane Society as their community partner for service learning. Students have also donated bleach, Fabuloso, paper towels, dog treats and cat toys. Pictured, from left, are Gracie Reister, Jessica Beck, Shiloh Ponds and Connor Herr. Submitted Photos