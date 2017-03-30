Berlin Intermediate student Emily Sandt, second from right, won first place in the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. State Association Americanism Poster Contest and her poster will go to the national competition. The theme this year was “My Favorite American Symbol.”
Shilah Ponds, second from left, won the Americanism Essay Contest and the theme was “Why Is It Important to Vote.”
Berlin Intermediate Student Emily Sandt Wins First Place In Maryland, Delaware, D.C. State Association Americanism Poster Contest
