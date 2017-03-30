Big Band Era Celebration Planned

The booking of In The Mood, a live performance celebrating the music of the 1930s and 1940s, was announced this week for April 15 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — A national show, the musical In The Mood, will be performing at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

In The Mood is a celebration of the music of the 1930s and 1940s – the big band era. It was the last time that all Americans were listening and dancing to the same kind of music.

With their live 13 piece String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra and impressive troupe of singers and dancers, the great melodies and lyrics that are still with us today are presented in a musical revue that is jazzy, sentimental, rhythmic, nostalgic and patriotic – all happening at the same time.

With the music, music arrangements, costumes, choreography, singers, dancers and a live big band, the show is as authentic as it gets!

Tickets are now on sale for $27.50 each and $37.50 each and available at the O.C. Convention Center Box Office, by calling 410-289-2800 or call Ticketmaster 1-800-551-7328 or go to Ticketmaster.com.