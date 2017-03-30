Buckingham Elementary K-Kids Club Present The Spirit Kitchen With Food And Personal Hygiene Items

Ocean City Exploring Online Beach Bonfire Permit Process; Same-Day Approvals Could Be In Future OCEAN CITY — Hoping to capitalize on a spike in the popularity of bonfires on the beach, Ocean City officials this week approved a request that could automate and streamline the permitting process. Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley on Tuesday presented a proposal to the Mayor and Council seeking approval to explore an online… Read more »

Council Votes 4-3 To Slow New Mid-Town Fire Station Process OCEAN CITY — A clearly divided Ocean City Council this week voted down a request to spend $30,000 on the preliminary design for a new midtown firehouse during a larger debate on several major capital expenditures on which the town is already committed. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them four proposed bids… Read more »

Unit Owners Look To Block Condo Association’s Plans For Rooftop Cellphone Antennas; Court Granted Temporary Injunction OCEAN CITY – The Worcester County Circuit Court has temporarily blocked actions on a lease agreement between an Ocean City condominium association and Verizon Wireless to install and operate cellphone antennas on the roof of a condo building. The decision follows an ongoing civil case between Triton’s Trumpet Condominium Association and its subsequent Board of… Read more »