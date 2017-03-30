Cops And Courts – March 31, 2017

Heroin Found After Crash

BISHOPVILLE — A Bishopville man faces multiple charges this week after leading a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase that ended with a crash on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling in the Bishopville area attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Brant Scheuerman, 25, of Bishopville, for following another vehicle too closely. As the deputy signaled for Scheuerman to pull over, the suspect refused and attempted to flee the scene.

The deputy pursued Scheuerman on St. Martin’s Neck Road at a high rate of speed before the suspect failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control. Scheuerman’s vehicle then struck a pole and came to rest in a ditch. Scheuerman was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by fire department personnel. He was then transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A search of Scheuerman revealed a large quantity of suspected heroin. Charges are pending for Scheuerman after his release from the hospital including possession of heroin and fleeing and eluding.

Vehicle Break-Ins Probed

BERLIN — The Berlin Police Department this week is investigating a series of thefts from motor vehicles during the early morning hours last Sunday.

All of the reported thefts were from vehicles left unlocked by the owners and occurred between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday. According to Berlin Police, the suspects were quick and deliberate in their movements. Anyone who noticed something suspicious during that time period is urged to contact Berlin Police at 410-641-1333. In the meantime, Berlin Police remind residents and visitors to to lock their vehicles and homes.

Multiple Charges Filed

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and theft this week after video surveillance identified him as the suspect who broke into a downtown church and allegedly stole a blanket and clothing.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the Atlantic United Methodist Church in the area of 4th Street for a reported burglary that had already occurred. The officer arrived and met with the chairman of the trustees for the church who told police his wife had walked into a drop-off room of the church earlier that morning and noticed several items had been rummaged through.

The victim reviewed surveillance video from inside and outside the drop-off room and observed a suspect, later identified as Michael Radcliffe, 63, of no fixed address, pull into the church parking lot on his bicycle shortly after midnight the night before and enter the drop-off room, taking several items. The surveillance video showed Radcliffe leave with the stolen items and ride away on his bicycle.

The victims recognized Radcliffe from a Boardwalk bike shop and an OCPD officer contacted the owner of the bike shop and sent him a photograph of the suspect taken from the surveillance video. The bike shop owner immediately identified Radcliffe and told police he believed he lived in the area of St. Louis Avenue and 4th Street.

An OCPD officer responded to that area and Radcliffe came riding on his bike a short time later, still wearing the same clothes he was wearing in the surveillance video from the church. The officer asked Radcliffe to return the stolen items and he went inside and came out with a comforter. However, the officer knew from the surveillance video Radcliffe had not stolen the comforter in the most recent burglary at the church.

When questioned, Radcliffe told police he stole the comforter from the church drop-off room two weeks earlier. At that point, Radcliffe was taken into custody. He agreed to speak with police and admitted breaking into the church drop-off room two times in the prior two weeks. According to police reports, he told officers the items he stole during his most recent break-in had been given to a woman on 2nd Street.

Radcliffe was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft. The church drop-off room is accessible to the public and individuals are allowed to drop off items at any time of day for donation. The items are then sold for a low cost, but are not free.

Wrong Door Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Chestertown man was arrested on trespassing and resisting arrest charges last weekend after allegedly mistaking the door to a distillery at a midtown nightclub as the door to his accommodations.

Just after midnight last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 49th Street was approached by an employee of Seacrets who was seeking assistance in removing a suspect, later identified as Holton Grahamer, 23, of Chestertown, from the premises. The OCPD officer observed Grahamer at the top of the stairwell to the distillery on the property attempting to place a key into the lock on the distillery.

The OCPD officer asked Grahamer what he was doing and told him to come down the stairwell, but Grahamer reportedly said “but I am staying here.” According to police reports, the officer told Grahamer it was a commercial establishment and not his hotel room. The officer told Grahamer several times to come down the stairs and when he refused, the officer told him he would be arrested for trespassing.

Eventually, the reportedly intoxicated Grahamer made his way down the stairs and was told he was free to go. However, he attempted to go back up the stairs and told police that was where he was staying. The officer asked Grahamer for his hotel key and he produced a credit card from his pocket, according to police reports. Grahamer then produced a single vehicle key.

Realizing the attempt to assist Grahamer further was futile because of his intoxication level, OCPD officers asked bar staff if they wanted him on the property any more, to which they replied no. When the officers attempted to handcuff Grahamer, he reportedly resisted and had to be taken to ground after causing an OCPD officer to lose his balance. The OCPD officer attempted to handcuff Grahamer but he continued to resist. He was ultimately charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Domestic Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on assault charges last weekend following a domestic dispute during which he allegedly punched and choked his wife, who was later charged with drunk-driving in Delaware after fleeing the scene.

Around 10:40 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the Fenwick Inn in north Ocean City for a domestic assault that had already occurred. Ocean City Communications informed the responding officer a female had reported she was assaulted by her husband, identified as James Seaborn, 41, of Greenwood, Del. earlier in the evening.

The victim called Ocean City police while she was in custody of the South Bethany Police on suspicion of drunk driving following the incident. Evidently, the victim fled the scene in north Ocean City after being assaulted by Seaborn and was picked up for suspected drunk driving after leaving the scene.

In a telephone interview with the OCPD officer while in custody in South Bethany, the victim told police she had gotten into a verbal argument with Seaborn after a day of drinking in Ocean City. During the initial incident, Seaborn allegedly grabbed the victim and pulled her into an elevator at the hotel. The victim told police she was able to calm Seaborn down and the couple went to the hotel bar to continue drinking.

The victim told police when the couple returned to their room, Seaborn became angry again and threw her on the floor and straddled her. While he was straddling the victim, Seaborn allegedly punched the victim in the forehead and began choking her to the point she could not breathe. The victim told police she thought she was going to pass out before Seaborn finally stopped choking her and she got up and fled the room.

The OCPD officer questioned Seaborn, who acknowledged he had been in a verbal argument with the victim although he denied hitting her or choking her. Seaboard reportedly told police the argument began over not having enough wine. The South Bethany officer who had the victim in custody confirmed she had bruises on her forehead and both arms. Based on the evidence, Seaborn was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. OCPD officers interviewed a hotel employee who told police he observed the victim running out of the elevator and into the lobby crying while carrying a bottle in her hand next to her head.