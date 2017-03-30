Decatur At 2-2 After Loss To Clippers

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team fell to Bayside South rival Bennett, 4-3, on Wednesday to drop to 2-2 on the season.

The Seahawks opened last week with a 3-0 win over Queen Anne’s and followed that with an 8-6 loss to South River in a rare regular season game on the other side of the bay last weekend. On Monday, Decatur routed Holly Grove, 17-1, on the road, but fell to Bennett, again on the road, 4-3 on Wednesday.

The two teams were tied at 3-3 heading into the final inning before the Clippers pulled it out in the final frame. Wednesday’s game was the fourth of five on the road to start the season. The Seahawks faced Wicomico on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition and will finally get a home game on Monday against Parkside.