Decatur Girls Fall To Queen Anne’s, 14-5

by
Decatur’s Christina Romano attempts to move the ball against a swarming Queen Anne’s defense during Wednesday’s 14-5 loss. Photo by Shawn Soper
BERLIN- After starting the season with two straight convincing wins, the Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse team came out a little flat in a big early season showdown with Bayside North power Queen Anne’s on Wednesday and fell to the Lions, 14-5.

The Seahawks opened with a 10-5 win over Saints Peter and Paul last week and won a shootout with North Caroline, 21-5, on Monday. In the North Caroline game, Lexie VanKirk led the outburst with seven goals, while Claire Porter scored six, Sarah Engle added three and Brigitte Ardis scored two. On Wednesday, Decatur faced Queen Anne’s, a team it had beaten in the Bayside Conference championship the last two years. For one day at least, Queen Anne’s got revenge and routed the Seahawks, 14-5, although the two teams could be on a collision course to face each other again.

