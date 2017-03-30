Licensed Counselor From Worcester County Health Department Guest Speaker At Daughters Of The American Revolution Meeting

Pamela Hay, a licensed counselor from the Worcester County Health Department, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Hay spoke about the “Center for Clean Start” program that treats pregnant women with drug and alcohol addiction. Hay, left, is pictured with chapter Regent Patricia Ayers.