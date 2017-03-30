OC Elementary School Holds Annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day

Ocean City Elementary School held its annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day on Friday, March 10. For just a $1 donation, students and teachers had the privilege of wearing their favorite hats to school to positively impact the lives of those suffering from cancer. Ocean City Elementary’s event raised $705.36. They also mailed off a box of more than 50 brand new hats that were donated by OCES families. With the help of Stephen Decatur High School senior Lexie Van Kirk, Worcester County schools have donated more than $2,500 to the Heavenly Hats Foundation since the start of the school year. Left, Van Kirk is pictured with fourth grade students Richie Moisa and Hayden Bunting. Right are second graders Jackson Hess, Anthony Ziman, Devendra Harriott, Brooke Loring and Elizabeth Thompson.