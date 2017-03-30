Seahawks Rout Holly Grove, Improve To 2-0

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team stayed on a big roll to start the season this week with a decisive 13-4 win over Holly Grove in a non-conference game on Monday.

After slumping through a 4-14 campaign last year, a rejuvenated Decatur varsity softball team continued to show signs or marked improvement this week with a 13-4 win over Holly Grove on the road on Monday. In the season opener last week, the Seahawks blanked Queen Anne’s, 11-0, also on the road.

While it may be too early to predict season-long success for the Seahawks, the early indication is the program is back after a lackluster season last year. In the first two games, the Decatur girls have scored 24 runs, or an average of 12 per game, while allowing four runs, or just two per game

The early success for Decatur has come the road with its first five contests away from home. The Seahawks played Wicomico on Thursday on the road in a game played too late to be included in this edition. They will finally play a home opener on Monday against rival Parkside, followed by another home game against Easton next Tuesday.