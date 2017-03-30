The American Legion Auxiliary Recognizes Active Duty Families With Blue Star Banner Program

The American Legion Auxiliary recognizes active duty families who have a loved one serving in the Armed Forces with their Blue Star Banner program. Above, Auxiliary Unit 166 recently gave six local families banners to display in their homes to show they are a Blue Star Family, including Dynita Hayes (US Air Force Airman First Class Jerrell Manuel), Dawn Payne (US Navy Seaman Brock Allen Payne), Alexandria Korlepis (US Army PFC Ben Cropper) and Diane and John Fromback (US Marine Corp John S. Fromback III). Not pictured are the families of US Army PFC Graham Peck and US Navy Seaman 3rd Class Christian Michael Yandle. Submitted Photos