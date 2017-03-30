What’s Your Sign? March 31, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Be careful about doing someone a favor when you don’t know the full story behind the request. Don’t rely on someone’s unsubstantiated assurances. Insist on all the facts before you act.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): That workplace problem still needs your attention before you finally can close the book on it. Meanwhile, a long-anticipated reunion gets closer to becoming a happy reality.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might be demanding more from others than they can give. Best advice: Have a long and frank talk to determine what the facts are. Tensions should abate as the week winds down.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Aspects are favorable throughout this week for making contacts that could be important to your career plans. Meanwhile, an old friend offers the advice you’re seeking.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s time to stop licking your wounds from past mistakes. Get up and get going toward your future. Loyal friends will be there to help the Lion get back into rip-roaring shape.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Take time out to go over what’s expected of you before you begin your new project. Otherwise, you run the risk of pushing yourself harder than you need to.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): An unusual request could put you in an awkward position. Best advice: Deal with it immediately. The longer you delay, the more difficult it will be to get out of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You should feel recharged and ready for whatever your workaday world holds for you. The same positive energy spills over into your personal relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A prospect might be less than it appears to be. Like the Archer in your sign, you always aim for the truth. And this is no time to settle for less than full disclosure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Start doing some serious thinking about a career move that could entail more than just changing job sites. Some lifestyle changes also might be involved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): With tensions easing at the workplace, a more positive environment once again encourages the free flow of ideas so typical of the always-innovative Aquarian.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Show some of that usually hidden steel-strong Piscean backbone, and stand up for yourself if you hope to make a case for that promotion you know you deserve.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy doing new things and staying ahead of the crowd. You would make a fine sports coach or military leader.

